Mike from Coder Radio joins us for a special edition of User Error. We grind a few axes, discuss Linux users hating Electron& web apps with a passion, while they are arguably responsible for thousands of new Linux users.

Plus we discover how a simple clerical error screwed Mike out of a home & a new perspective on Net Neutrality

+ (00:00:45) – A “clerical error” leaves mike homeless

+ (00:08:05) – Chris contemplates a change of style

+ (00:10:24) – Audio Visualizer Python status update

+ (00:11:50) – Mike has a bone to pick with Gnome 3

+ (00:20:03) – Sick of electron complaining

+ (00:22:43) – Nylas mail announcement

+ (00:28:05) – Montana Update

+ (00:36:46) – Secret Podcast

+ (00:37:09) – Chris labels Mike

+ (00:42:24) – Elon Musk, Space & The pace of technology

+ (00:47:00) – Tech regulation & Internet nightmares

+ (00:59:00) – The origin of radio