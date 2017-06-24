Fake Noah | User Error 14
Posted on: June 23, 2017
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
Mike from Coder Radio joins us for a special edition of User Error. We grind a few axes, discuss Linux users hating Electron& web apps with a passion, while they are arguably responsible for thousands of new Linux users.
Plus we discover how a simple clerical error screwed Mike out of a home & a new perspective on Net Neutrality
+ (00:00:45) – A “clerical error” leaves mike homeless
+ (00:08:05) – Chris contemplates a change of style
+ (00:10:24) – Audio Visualizer Python status update
+ (00:11:50) – Mike has a bone to pick with Gnome 3
+ (00:20:03) – Sick of electron complaining
+ (00:22:43) – Nylas mail announcement
+ (00:28:05) – Montana Update
+ (00:36:46) – Secret Podcast
+ (00:37:09) – Chris labels Mike
+ (00:42:24) – Elon Musk, Space & The pace of technology
+ (00:47:00) – Tech regulation & Internet nightmares
+ (00:59:00) – The origin of radio
Links
- Github – djfun/audio-visualizer-python: A little GUI tool to render visualization videos of audio files.
- Nylas Mail Is Dead, Jim – OMG! Ubuntu!
- GitHub – nylas-mail-lives/nylas-mail: An extensible desktop mail app built on the modern web. Forks welcome!
- Amazon.com: The Master Switch: The Rise and Fall of Information Empires (9780307390998): Tim Wu: Books
- Michael Dominick (@dominucco) | Twitter
- rikailp – Twitch