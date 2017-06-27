Powerhouse Linux PC Review // VLOG 46
Posted on: June 27, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Rover, Video
One of the most well built desktop PC’s running Linux, Dell’s Precision 5720 AIO Workstation running Ubuntu 16.04 gets taken for a spin.
Dell’s iMac Pro Killer, that doesn’t murder your wallet.
— Benchmarks —
+ Boot time: http://openbenchmarking.org/result/1706237-TR-PRECISION80
+ Kernel Build Time: http://openbenchmarking.org/result/1706230-TR-PRECISION03
— Resources —
+ LINUX Unplugged: http://www.jupiterbroadcasting.com/show/linuxun/
+ OpenBenchMark.org: https://openbenchmarking.org/
+ User Manual: http://topics-cdn.dell.com/pdf/precision-5720-aio_Owner%27s%20Manual_en-us.pdf
Music by: David Cutter Music – http://www.davidcuttermusic.co.uk