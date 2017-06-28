Google Reads Your Email | TechSNAP 325
Posted on: June 27, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
We go to air just as a massive cyberattack strikes Europe, Google stops reading your email, well sorta maybe & we discuss the latest debate over US government access to overseas data.
Plus some fantastic feedback, a robust roundup & so much more!
Show Notes:
Massive cyberattack hits Europe with widespread ransom demands
some infections may be associated with software update systems for a Ukrainian tax accounting package called MeDoc
Google Says It Will No Longer Read Users’ Emails To Sell Targeted Ads
Google will no longer scan emails in Gmail accounts in order sell targeted advertising, the company said Friday.
more than 3 million paying companies that use G Suite
Does US have right to data on overseas servers? We’re about to find out
Feedback
AES-256 encryption keys cracked by hands-off hack from Shawn via Twitter
Regarding DNS, I think Dan mentioned that he didn’t have any of the books he used to learn about it. Any suggestions about some good reading material on that topic? Thanks for the awesome show. – DNS and BIND is the name of the book