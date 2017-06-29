Russian Nothing Burger | Unfilter 242
Posted on: June 28, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Ransomware has everyone freaking out about Cyber & the whole mess makes the perfect case against giving governments back doors to technologies. Plus the latest in the Russia investigations & the really bad week CNN is having after damaging recordings were released.
— Show Notes —
Links:
