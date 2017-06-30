The Guilty Bug | CR 263
Posted on: June 29, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
We ponder the ethical dilemma of a developer who has replaced himself with a bot, debate the possibility of ever making money from bots & have some tough love for Apple on the iPhone’s 10th anniversary.
Plus discuss System76’s new Pop!_OS & Mike’s adventures in Florida.
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla / Feedback
Apple’s ‘Planet of the Apps’ is even worse than you thought
You knew Apple’s reality show Planet of the Apps — in which entrepreneurs present their app ideas to celebrity advisers and then a panel of investors in the mode of Shark Tank — was bad. But did you know just how bad? Dubious ethics, terrible advice, heavy-handed branding, and the sense that no one knows what the hell they’re doing: Here is a comprehensive guide to Apple’s Planet of the Apps, available exclusively through Apple Music.
Happy 10th anniversary to the iPhone, ‘a revolutionary product that changes everything’
Today is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, which first went on sale on June 29 back in 2007, and we’re taking a look back at its launch and early reception.
“Yes, I’d like to order 4,000 lattes to go, please,” Jobs said, grinning. “No, just kidding. Wrong number. Goodbye!”
- How working on iOS differed from working with other mobile systems
- Scars of JavaME
ethics – Is it unethical for me to not tell my employer I’ve automated my job?
So I’ve been doing it for about 18 months and in that time, I’ve basically figured out all the traps to the point where I’ve actually written a program which for the past 6 months has been just doing the whole thing for me. So what used to take the last guy like a month, now takes maybe 10 minutes to clean the spreadsheet and run it through the program.