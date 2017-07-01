Popping the OS | User Error 15
Posted on: July 1, 2017
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
This week we buckle down on a couple big topics! System76 announces their own Linux Distro, is it a good thing?
Then, rikai gets fired up about Twitch Affiliate changes, Noah gets some podcast therapy for his Windows troubles & we cover some neat things you can do with VM images.
Plus we commiserate with each other about escaping the grasp of an always-on, connected world.
+ (00:00:33) – System76 announces popOS & we discuss the implications
+ (00:34:13) – Twitch’s Affiliate system is getting some changes & rikai’s got opinions
+ (00:39:41) – Noah’s rough week with Windows
+ (00:46:55) – Blurring the lines between VMs & bare metal
+ (00:52:31) – Communication is hell
Links
- System76 Announce Their Own Linux Distribution called Pop!_OS (Updated) – OMG! Ubuntu!
- Pop!_OS by System76
- Twitch Affiliate
- Twitch Affiliate Program launches today! First invites going out…
- Twitch | Joining the Affiliate Program
- Update: As of June 28 at 11am PDT, Subscriptions are live for Affiliates!
- Hyper-V – Wikipedia
- Dell PowerEdge RAID Controller (PERC) | Dell
- Disk2vhd
- Alexa Calling & Messaging – Amazon Official Site