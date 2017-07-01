This week we buckle down on a couple big topics! System76 announces their own Linux Distro, is it a good thing?

Then, rikai gets fired up about Twitch Affiliate changes, Noah gets some podcast therapy for his Windows troubles & we cover some neat things you can do with VM images.

Plus we commiserate with each other about escaping the grasp of an always-on, connected world.

+ (00:00:33) – System76 announces popOS & we discuss the implications

+ (00:34:13) – Twitch’s Affiliate system is getting some changes & rikai’s got opinions

+ (00:39:41) – Noah’s rough week with Windows

+ (00:46:55) – Blurring the lines between VMs & bare metal

+ (00:52:31) – Communication is hell