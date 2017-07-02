Linux Action News 8

Posted on: July 2, 2017

Posted in: Uncategorized

LAN-008

SUSE hits the Windows Store and we finally get some important classifications, System76 announces Pop!_OS and we do a deep analysis & why Mir is back with a plan to support Wayland.

Plus Debian warns of Hyper Threading issues; and of course a bit more.

Episode Links

