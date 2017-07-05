Broadband from Space | TechSNAP 326
Posted on: July 4, 2017
A new satellite broadband ISP has approval to serve the US, are their low-latency claims too good to be true? UK Law enforcement claims that visiting the dark web is a potential sign of terrorism, watch out tor users! Then we follow a Krebs’ deep dive into the wild world of robocalls.
Plus Dan’s latest Let’s Encrypt updates, your fantastic feedback, a robust roundup & so much more!
Show Notes:
Low-latency satellite broadband gets approval to serve US residents
UK Cops Say Visiting the Dark Web Is a Potential Sign of Terrorism
Dark web was mentioned in a leaflet amongst other items to watch
Police in the capital (London) have reportedly been handing out leaflets listing what authorities deem as suspicious activity, in the hope that vigilant community members can continue to provide helpful information to law enforcement.
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2017/06/got-robocalled-dont-get-mad-get-busy/
Feedback
- Black and white print tracking dots: document forgery and counterfitting is not limited to cash, nor is the desire to track. – Joe
Round Up:
The Elgin rectangle: why couldn’t people lock their cars in Carlton?
How to use BeyondCorp to ditch your VPN, improve security and go to the cloud
Australia advocates weakening strong crypto at upcoming “Five Eyes” meeting FIve eyes? What’s that?