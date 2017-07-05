A new satellite broadband ISP has approval to serve the US, are their low-latency claims too good to be true? UK Law enforcement claims that visiting the dark web is a potential sign of terrorism, watch out tor users! Then we follow a Krebs’ deep dive into the wild world of robocalls.

Plus Dan’s latest Let’s Encrypt updates, your fantastic feedback, a robust roundup & so much more!

