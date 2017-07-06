Low Road Journalism | Unfilter 243
Posted on: July 5, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
The media suffers a meltdown this week after a series of tweets by Donald Trump. We’ll cover the aspects of this story that aren’t a distraction & discuss the much larger issue at stake.
Plus our traditional Cyber update & how Nevada’s cannabis legalization day turned out.
— Show Notes —
