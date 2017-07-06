Toxic Licensing | CR 264
Posted on: July 6, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike updates on spinning up his business in Florida, we debate limiting the use of the GPL & we try to better understand the recent System76 Pop!_OS news.
Plus the industry is going all in on AI & spending less and less on other types of research. Mike discusses the huge potential issue that could be facing developers down the road.
Hoopla
Update on Mike’s Move
Part of me really wants to jump on a skateboard or BMX bike, pump the Blink-182 / Greenday and try to capture my mispent youth.
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) July 6, 2017
- Jody wrote in asking :
I’d like to hear how you’re transitioning your software business to FL?
Mike’s Special Project in FL
If you’re near the Tampa / Plant City FL area are a student or recent grad looking to get into the development space, drop me a line. I am looking for some interns / entry level folks for a new venture in the bot space. I need developers, QA, and BizDev.
System 76 PopOS Conversation Cont.
Botched Sega Forever launch blighted by poor emulation
Sega’s performance issues stem from the use of a new emulator based in Unity. Older mobile versions of retro Sega games were either direct ports—as in the case of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic CD—or used a native emulator, instead of one passed through Unity.
Outside of AI, Companies are doing less Research and more Dev
RD for Developers
- Is there value in trying purely speculative technologies?
- What does a longshot really offer?
- How do you balance the benefits of experimentation with the need for focus