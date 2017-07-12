Desktop As A Service | User Error 16
Posted on: July 10, 2017
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
We sit down & cover the potential switch to Ubuntu LTS in the studio, let you know how you can enter the Dell User Error XPS 13 Sweepstakes, learn about Chris’ experience at a Russian wedding and whether some of the things that happened were strange, Two Cultures: Art vs Science, a desktop subscription future & more!
+ (00:00:00) – The benefits of LTS over Arch in the studio
+ (00:06:11) – Russians know how to party
+ (00:11:50) – Does Linux have a East/West divide?
+ (00:22:57) – The Two Cultures & measuring success
+ (00:33:28) – A look at the Linux laptop survey
+ (00:47:49) – Microsoft’s future desktop as a service
