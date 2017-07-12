Plus our hands on experience with the new release, the ultimate upgrade test results & community news.

Fedora 26 is here & so is Matthew Miller, the project leader, to chat all about the new release, big future projects, important changes to Rawhide & how they’re taking advantage of openSUSE’s openQA.

Show Notes:

Follow Up / Catch Up

Ubuntu Desktop team lead Will Cooke remarks that: “my gut feeling is that wayland (sic) isn’t ready yet,” and Didier Roche says the distro will ‘default to xorg until we take a decision’.

It is inseparable from Linux and can not work without it. it would fail a fair-use test (obviously, ask offline if you don't understand). Because of its strongly derivative nature of the kernel, it must be under the GPL version 2 license, or a license compatible with the GPL and with terms no more restrictive than the GPL. Earlier versions were distributed under GPL version 2.

A commandline tool for searching and downloading files in LAN network, without any central server.

Steam Client updates later on around 21:50 which will include a “major redesign of the Steam Client”, which they said they know is long overdue. The new Library and Game Launch Page sound like they will see the biggest changes, with much more content shown to the user.

Hopefully this will also include support for scaling, since the Steam Client is currently terrible for high resolution displays.

Basically, my idea was to find out how much certain firewall setups affect performance.

It clearly shows how performance suffers as the number of rules increases. Interestingly, the decrease in throughput is not linear with rule count, so the overhead introduced with adding rules becomes less and less significant the more rules there are already. In practical boundaries though, one can assume a linear regression. Also worth noting is that iptables performs slightly better.

@mattdm Matthew Miller / Fedora Project Leader

Thousands of improvements from the various upstream software we integrate

New development tools like GCC 7, Golang 1.8, and Python 3.6.

We’ve added a new partitioning tool to Anaconda (the Fedora installer)

F26 also has many under-the-hood improvements

better caching of user and group info and better handling of debug information.

DNF package manager is at a new major version (2.5)

Torrent Server for the Fedora Project

Upgrading Fedora 25 to Fedora 26 – Fedora Magazine

Linux 4.11.8

GNOME 3.24

LibreOffice 5.3

Fedora Media Writer gains ARM support

Builder now features improved support for systems like Flatpak, CMake, Meson, and Rust.

Qt Adwaita theme contains many improvements and looks closer to its GTK counterpart than ever.

Boltron is an upcoming prototype of Fedora Modularity. A formal description is documented in Changes/Modular Server Preview on the Fedora wiki. This page tracks the progress of the release.

By gating Rawhide builds from landing in the compose and gating the publication of composes on automated test results we will ensure Rawhide will always be at Alpha quality. This will make it more generally useful to people as a daily driver and development platform, and mean we no longer need to go through the process of building, testing and shipping Alpha releases.

openQA is a testing framework that allows you to test GUI applications on one hand and bootloader and kernel on the other. In both cases, it is difficult to script tests and verify the output. Output can be a popup window or it can be an error in early boot even before init is executed.

Fedora 26 Review

I've got a #Fedora server I've upgraded release after release since F24. Upgrading to 26 now, is this the release it finally breaks? pic.twitter.com/uCHq0NeGec — Chris Fisher (@ChrisLAS) July 11, 2017