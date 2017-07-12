GNUPG has just released a fix for a dangerous side-channel attack that could expose your private key, a leak of NASDAQ test data was picked up by real news organizations and caused a bit of a panic & the fascinating story of a security researched who managed to take over all .io domains with a little sleuthing and a few domain registrations.

Plus Dan’s got so much new stuff it has its own segment, and of course your feedback, a fantastic round-up & so much more!

GUNPG encryption broken

NASDAQ leaks test data

  • Financial Times link- paywall

  • A data glitch briefly made online games group Zynga more valuable than Goldman Sachs when prices of a host of Nasdaq-listed stocks including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft were reset to exactly $123.47.

  • Prices on Nasdaq’s official website appeared unaltered but those shown on financial data services including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters and Google Finance did display the price changes to $123.47.

  • New York Stock Exchange data were unaffected. Typically, vendors discard the test prices when checks are done. While the reason this did not happen for Nasdaq on Monday is not known, there was speculation it was linked to changed timings on the eve of the US Independence Day holiday.

  • “It was no error by Nasdaq,” the exchange operator said. “Some vendors took test data and put it out as live prices.”

  • Nasdaq said the glitch did not affect any market trading, including after hours. However, traders in Hong Kong said they saw a handful of trades reported at those prices, although many deals were subsequently cancelled.

Taking Control of All .io Domains With a Targeted Registration

  • Previous post same person – The Hidden Risks of Domain Extensions

  • The .io domain has several top level DNS servers under .io (e.g. a1.io)

  • Not so much an exploit as failure of TLD to protect its assets

  • Hard part is finding the servers which can be registered and then registering them

  • Dan notes that .org does not suffer as easily from this problem because all of the .org NS records are under a given domain: org.afilias-nst.info. (re dig NS org. @k.root-servers.net.)

