New emails this time from Donald Trump Jr expose potential intention to collude with the Russian government to get dirt on Hillary. But could it all be a dirty Fusion GPS trap?
Plus the “Cyber Threat” that was a cyber flop, Nevada’s weed emergency & more!
- Trump ‘pressed’ Putin on election meddling but he denied it, Rex Tillerson says – ABC News
- Jokes about Trump being gay draw on deep-rooted stereotypes about gay men and power.
- BOMBSHELL: New Report Shows Guccifer 2.0-DNC Files Were Copied Locally—Not Hacked
- Guccifer 2.0 NGP/VAN Metadata Analysis – The Forensicator
- Trump Jr. Was Told in Email of Russian Effort to Aid Campaign – The New York Times
- U.S. Soldier Arrested in Hawaii, Accused of Trying to Support ISIS – NBC News
- Trump Jr. releases emails about Russian lawyer meeting
- Trump Jr. says he probably would have done things differently in retrospect
- FBI document dump reveals secrets of Clinton probe as new director nominee faces Senate | Fox News
- FBI documents of Clinton probe | Fox News
- Source: Justice Dept. probe will look at Trump Jr.’s disclosed emails, meeting – CNNPolitics.com
- ‘Category 5 hurricane’: White House under siege by Trump Jr.’s Russia revelations – The Washington Post
- Alarm Bells Raised In U.S. About Russian Lawyer Before She Met Trump’s Son
- Key GOP senator: Why was Russian lawyer tied to Trump Jr. scandal in US? | TheHill
- Grassley probing how Russian lawyer got into US after visa denial | Fox News
- Meet the espionage firm which ordered Trump ‘dirty dossier’ | Daily Mail Online
- Rob Goldstone: The Russia-Tied Music Publicist Behind Trump Jr. Meeting – NBC News
- Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr linked to investigation group behind salacious Steele Dossier | The Independent
- Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr’s political links | Daily Mail Online
- Russian Lawyer Linked To GPS Fusion and Former MI6 officer Christopher Steele Who Authored Trump Dossier — Steemit
- Fusion GPS
- Russian Dirt on Clinton? ‘I Love It,’ Donald Trump Jr. Said – The New York Times
- Read the Emails on Donald Trump Jr.’s Russia Meeting – The New York Times
- The Latest: Trump Jr. calls charge of collusion ‘ridiculous’
- Donald Trump Jr. releases ‘entire email chain’ regarding Russian meeting | Fox News
- Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire – POLITICO
- Breitbart editor says Donald Trump Jr’s Russia meeting ‘is straight up collusion’ in private chat | The Independent
- Russian lawyer: Donald Trump Jr. wanted DNC info ‘so badly’ – POLITICO
- Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya on meeting Trump Jr. – NBC News
- Trump Jr. Was Told in Email of Russian Effort to Aid Campaign – The New York Times
- Trump team blames Democrats for meeting between campaign and Natalia Veselnitskaya – Business Insider
- Russian lawyer who met Trump team denies links with Kremlin | US news | The Guardian
- Report: Democrats colluded with Russians to defeat Trump, damage his administration – World Tribune: Window on the Real World
- Democrats spread false Russian information on Trump, campaign aides – Washington Times
- British spy points at McCain in Russia-Trump dossier case | Miami Herald
- Trump Jr. Acquaintance Rob Goldstone Used Facebook to Place Himself at Scene of Trump Tower Meeting With Russian Lawyer
- Donald Trump Jr.’s email chain aligns with leaked Trump-Russia dossier – Business Insider
- Pete Olson said Bill Clinton basically told Loretta Lynch ‘we killed Vince Foster’ | PolitiFact Texas