Rented Windows Theory | CR 265
Posted on: July 13, 2017
Microsoft slips a little Windows 10 into your Office365 & we discuss the huge shift they just pulled off, plus a little real talk about growing pains and doldrums & the pains of over building a system.
Plus your feedback & much more!
Hoopla
24-core CPU and I can’t move my mouse | Random ASCII
This story begins, as they so often do, when I noticed that my machine was behaving poorly. My Windows 10 work machine has 24 cores (48 hyper-threads) and they were 50% idle. It has 64 GB of RAM and that was less than half used. It has a fast SSD that was mostly idle. And yet, as I moved the mouse around it kept hitching – sometimes locking up for seconds at a time.
Growing Pains / Doldrums
Giant Robots Smashing into Other Giant Robots
Doldrums of Consulting
Microsoft will sell Office, Windows as a bundle
Microsoft announced plans on Monday to start offering Windows 10 and Office together in a single subscription service. Microsoft 365, as the service is known, will also include security and management tools and come in two flavors: one for large enterprises and the other for small-to-medium businesses.