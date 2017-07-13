Tons of things happening right now, so I’m taking a few minutes to give you guys a quick update on some of my latest thoughts, and our recent Unplugged BBQ.

Spinning down Linux Action Show had a huge impact on me, and for the short term I ended up with a lot more work than I expected.

Having hustled through what I hope is the bulk of it, and getting things on the right track I’m off for a bit of family to recharge.

I’m packing up the motorhome and heading off to Montana with the family for a week, and there is lots of new things to work on when I get back!

Music by: David Cutter Music – http://www.davidcuttermusic.co.uk