This week, Chris reveals his fasting progress, Noah is on a USB-C quest, Razer dips their toes in the Linux waters, the last call for the Dell sweepstakes, rikai’s Twitch update & more!

+ (00:00:00) – The most unreasonable rules growing up

+ (00:12:49) – Does anyone care about the new Librem laptops?

+ (00:21:33) – Chris fasting lifestyle

+ (00:32:15) – Noah’s USB-C quest

+ (00:38:38) – Dell laptop sweepstakes!

+ (00:39:42) – Razer’s stepping into the linux waters

+ (00:45:15) – Adulting is scary

+ (00:50:31) – A Twitchy future