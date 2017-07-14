The Risk of Happiness | User Error 17
Posted on: July 14, 2017
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
This week, Chris reveals his fasting progress, Noah is on a USB-C quest, Razer dips their toes in the Linux waters, the last call for the Dell sweepstakes, rikai’s Twitch update & more!
+ (00:00:00) – The most unreasonable rules growing up
+ (00:12:49) – Does anyone care about the new Librem laptops?
+ (00:21:33) – Chris fasting lifestyle
+ (00:32:15) – Noah’s USB-C quest
+ (00:38:38) – Dell laptop sweepstakes!
+ (00:39:42) – Razer’s stepping into the linux waters
+ (00:45:15) – Adulting is scary
+ (00:50:31) – A Twitchy future
