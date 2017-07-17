Linux Action News 10
Posted on: July 16, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
With Chris away, Ryan joins Joe. A new release for Fedora, Yunit is now available for Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu is now an app in the Windows Store, Ryan gives us more details about System76’s new OS, Ikey starts his new job at Solus & Beaker is a new browser that promises a truly decentralized web.
Episode Links
- Fedora 26 is here! – Fedora Magazine — What’s new in Fedora 26?
First, of course, we have thousands of improvements from the various upstream software we integrate, including new development tools like GCC 7, Golang 1.8, and Python 3.6. We’ve added a new partitioning tool to Anaconda (the Fedora installer) — the existing workflow is great for non-experts, but this option will be appreciated by enthusiasts and sysadmins who like to build up their storage scheme from basic building blocks. F26 also has many under-the-hood improvements, like better caching of user and group info and better handling of debug information. And the DNF package manager is at a new major version (2.5), bringing many new features.
- Fedora 27 Might Do Away With 32-Bit Kernel Builds – Phoronix — A controversial change being considered for Fedora 27 is doing away with the i686 kernel build thereby effectively dropping support for older x86 32-bit systems.
- Yunit packages for ubuntu 16.04 LTS — yunit — We are pleased to announce that Yunit is now available as an overlay repository for ubuntu 16.04 LTS xenial (64bit).
The following have been tested and should work with an existing ubuntu 16.04, ubuntu gnome 16.04, lubuntu 16.04 and xubuntu 16.04 installation.
They will not work in either kubuntu 16.04 or ubuntu mate 16.04 due to the updated Qt libraries,
- Windows 10 loves Ubuntu | Ubuntu Insights — Ubuntu 16.04 is now available as an app from the Windows Store for users running Windows Insider builds. The newly improved app is created by Canonical in collaboration with the Microsoft WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) team as a result of the work announced at Microsoft Build 2017 Conference
- First day! | Solus on Patreon — Well, we’re here! Today is officially my first day working full time on Solus. And it’s thanks to YOU, supporters of Solus, for making this possible!
- System76 Blog — Pop!_OS Updates — CalDav and CardDav work continues. The deeper we’ve dug the more hard coding we’ve found.
We’re considering writing a new installer for GNOME and any DE that features user setup separate from OS installation. The further we went down the Ubiquity path, the more it seemed over-complicated.
Automated firmware updates are coming to System76 laptops. With this feature, the System76 Driver will prompt that there’s an update available. Running the update will reboot your computer, install the firmware, and take you back to login.
- A New Browser Is Making Peer-to-Peer Web Hosting More User-Friendly – Motherboard — Billed as a “peer-to-peer web browser,” the idea behind Beaker is to provide a simple way to build and host websites directly from the browser, which can then be visited by other users of the browser without the need for any intermediary hosting providers.