Just a quick update to tell you about some big news, we are going to New York. A first of a lifetime event for myself, and the vlog!

Canonical is holding a rather tight knit event. The Ubuntu Rally, taking place in New York City September 25th-29th, is a forward-thinking five day software hackathon attended by major software vendors, Ubuntu developers working at every level of the stack, and community contributors.

More info: https://insights.ubuntu.com/2017/09/01/ubuntu-rally-in-nyc/