Plus we chat with Wimpy about the Ubuntu Rally in NYC, Microsoft’s sneaky move to turn Windows 10 into the “ULTIMATE LINUX RUNTIME”, community news & more!

The Gnome project is about to solve one of our audience’s biggest Wayland’s concerns. But as the project takes on a new level of relevance, decisions for the next version of Gnome have us worried about the future.

Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.13 to a waiting world and in so doing detailed a tricky work week in which he endured “seven hours of pure agony due to a kidney stone”.

“In under a second I’ve run a Windows executable, I’ve fed that into one distribution of Linux and then taken that output and fed that into another distribution of Linux, which is pretty amazing,”

WinBtrfs is a Windows driver for the next-generation Linux filesystem Btrfs. A reimplementation from scratch, it contains no code from the Linux kernel, and should work on any version from Windows 7 onwards.

On August 14, 16:31 UTC, SpaceX’s Dragon Spacecraft will carry Hewlett-Packard’s supercomputer called Spaceborne Computer. This is being done as a part of an experiment to make computing devices capable enough to survive in space and assist humans in exploration. The launch will happen at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Oracle, just layed off about 2500 people from Solaris, Storage (ZS1/ZFS), SPARC and Library teams, earlier this year 450 people has been layed off.

Oracle looks like it’s going to suggest Solaris users move to its SPARC-powered cloud.

ZFS is available for Linux via the zfsonlinux and OpenZFS projects, and more recently was included in Canonical’s Ubuntu Linux distribution: Ubuntu Xenial 16.04 LTS (April 2016). It uses a Solaris Porting Layer (SPL) to provide a Solaris-kernel interface on Linux, so that unmodified ZFS code can execute.

Remote desktop under Wayland seems to finally be happening; thanks to work on new APIs and a new GNOME Remote Desktop service undertaken by Jonas Ådahl!

From GNOME 3.26, we are therefore planning not to show status icons in GNOME Shell by default. We feel that, long-term, this change will enable us to provide a better experience for our users

My feeling is that we have actually been using status icons as a crutch for far too long – that they have been used to fill gaps in our APIs, gaps which are now thankfully getting filled – and that moving away from them will help us to extend application integration in some exciting directions.

A very visual update today on our new Artful default session! This one is, as promised about our new GNOME Shell theme and you can see below some examples of those changes.

Looking forward to seeing you in NYC! Travel safe Chris! 🚙 — Ubuntu (@ubuntu) September 5, 2017

The Ubuntu Rally, taking place in New York City September 25th-29th, is a forward-thinking five day software hackathon attended by major software vendors, Ubuntu developers working at every level of the stack, and community contributors.

Is Linux Missing the Bot Revolution?