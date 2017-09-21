HD Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed

We mention this mostly to prompt ideas, perhaps you’ve been trying to solve a problem and suddenly this information will show you the solution you’ve been waiting for.

Most Linux and BSD modern file systems have had this capability for years. So does Mac OS X. Apart from minor interface differences, the feature works identically on all three systems.

If you rely upon them, make sure your archive & restore tools suppor them. – test test test

Different namespaces (or attribute spaces if you will), often system and user. You can use the user namespace as non-root.

Extended file attributes are file system features that enable users to associate computer files with metadata not interpreted by the filesystem, whereas regular attributes have a purpose strictly defined by the filesystem (such as permissions or records of creation and modification times). from Wikipedia

In the internet era, consumers seem increasingly resigned to giving up fundamental aspects of their privacy for convenience in using their phones and computers, and have grudgingly accepted that being monitored by corporations and even governments is just a fact of modern life.

In fact, internet users in the United States have fewer privacy protections than those in other countries. In April, Congress voted to allow internet service providers to collect and sell their customers’ browsing data. By contrast, the European Union hit Google this summer with a $2.7 billion antitrust fine.

Right now, the answer is basically anything goes. It wasn’t always this way. In the 1970s, Congress passed a law to make a particular form of subliminal advertising illegal because it was believed to be morally wrong. That advertising technique is child’s play compared to the kind of personalized manipulation that companies do today.