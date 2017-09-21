Special edition this week, we get you caught up on everything that’s not Harvey related in the main show, then update you on the current status in the overtime.

With Chase away on an Alaskan Fishing Expedition Chris covers the Wikileaks outage, the latest leaks, the escalation with North Korea, the problem with DACA, and a high note that checks off a Red Book prediction.

RSS Feeds:

Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes

Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes —

Links:

Question? Comments? Contact us here!