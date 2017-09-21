A Lesson in Futility | User Error 25
Chris may have finally solved his internet problems, Noah falls in love with the Shield TV, a new lifestyle trend is popping up more, another batch of #AskError & more!
+ (00:00:08) – Noah goes all in on the Shield TV
+ (00:22:49) – Lets talk about WarGames
+ (00:33:30) – The true downside of having kids
+ (00:38:08) – Google restructures… again.
+ (00:40:50) – The WiFi adventures continue
+ (01:02:01) – #AskError: what seems the more messed up the more you think about it? Hobo Chris.
+ (01:21:00) – Chris’ new best friend and the new life choices of Millennials.
Links
- tinyMediaManager
- Roku files for IPO of up to 100 million dollars
- FileBot download | SourceForge.net
- Amazon.com: NVIDIA SHIELD TV Streaming Media Player [2017 Version]: Video Games
- SkyPro Pack
- We’ve got to stop Fighting This – YouTube
- WarGames (3/11) Movie CLIP – Shall We Play a Game? (1983) HD – YouTube
- WarGames (9/11) Movie CLIP – Joshua Searches for Launch Codes (1983) HD – YouTube
- WarGames (5/11) Movie CLIP – A Lesson in Futility (1983) HD – YouTube
- That scene from War Games – YouTube
- WarGames (8/11) Movie CLIP – It’s a Bluff (1983) HD – YouTube
- WarGames (11/11) Movie CLIP – The Only Winning Move (1983) HD – YouTube
- Meet Opal – Comrex