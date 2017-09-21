Chris may have finally solved his internet problems, Noah falls in love with the Shield TV, a new lifestyle trend is popping up more, another batch of #AskError & more!

+ (00:00:08) – Noah goes all in on the Shield TV

+ (00:22:49) – Lets talk about WarGames

+ (00:33:30) – The true downside of having kids

+ (00:38:08) – Google restructures… again.

+ (00:40:50) – The WiFi adventures continue

+ (01:02:01) – #AskError: what seems the more messed up the more you think about it? Hobo Chris.

+ (01:21:00) – Chris’ new best friend and the new life choices of Millennials.