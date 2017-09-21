Chris has some thoughts on hardware that will help you get more work done & neither of us are worrying about Bash on Windows.

Mike takes refuge from Irma to respond to audience feedback & share some thoughts on future plans.

Irma takes out Coder

Not going to be able to do #CoderRadio at regular time this week due to evacuating for #Irma @ChrisLAS @jupitersignal new time 2come — Michael Dominick (@dominucco) September 6, 2017

Mike gets the Heck out of the Sunshine State

Safely in the Garden State. Thanks for the well wishes. #Irma — Michael Dominick (@dominucco) September 8, 2017

Feedback:

What Thunderbolt 3 Dock does Chris use?

At least, that’s what it seemed like during Coder Radio episode 271. I think too much time is being spent talking about Linux in general and System76 in particular. Can we please get back to focusing on programming and development topics?

All I want is a no nonsense UNIX system, and bash for Windows is not that.

Automation for Developers