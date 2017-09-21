A Hurricane of Feedback | CR 273
Posted on: September 11, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike takes refuge from Irma to respond to audience feedback & share some thoughts on future plans.
Chris has some thoughts on hardware that will help you get more work done & neither of us are worrying about Bash on Windows.
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Irma takes out Coder
Not going to be able to do #CoderRadio at regular time this week due to evacuating for #Irma @ChrisLAS @jupitersignal new time 2come
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) September 6, 2017
Mike gets the Heck out of the Sunshine State
Safely in the Garden State. Thanks for the well wishes. #Irma
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) September 8, 2017
Feedback:
Dock?
What Thunderbolt 3 Dock does Chris use?
Welcome to System76, a weekly talk show about this Linux vendor…
At least, that’s what it seemed like during Coder Radio episode 271. I think too much time is being spent talking about Linux in general and System76 in particular. Can we please get back to focusing on programming and development topics?
Don’t worry about bash for windows…
All I want is a no nonsense UNIX system, and bash for Windows is not that.