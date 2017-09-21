Interview with Bob Carver | Ask Noah 25
Posted on: September 11, 2017
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
In this episode legendary home theater & stereo expert Bob Carver joins us on the air to talk about how to pick the perfect home theater & stereo speakers. Brandon Johnson from RedHat tells us how to tweak your libvirtd setup. Plus we take your calls.
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- The Carver Challenge | Stereophile.com
- Windows Virtio Drivers – FedoraProject
- Spice Space
- Understanding Guest Agents and Other Tools — oVirt
- oVirt-toolsSetup
— Stay In Touch —
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!
Contact Noah
asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com
— Twitter —