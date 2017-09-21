Audit your network with a couple of easy commands on Kali Linux. Chris decides to blow off a little steam by attacking his IoT devices, Wes has the scope on Equifax blaming open source & the Beard just saved the show. It’s a really packed episode!

It’s far more likely that — if the problem was indeed with Struts — it was with a separate but equally serious security problem in Struts, first patched in March.

Torvalds also noted that as a technical person he is impressed by the ingenuity of the people who attack Linux code.

“There are smart people doing bad things. I wish they were on our side, and they could help us,” Torvalds said. “Where I want us to go is to get as many smart people as we can before they turn to the dark side. “We would improve security that way and get those who are interested in security to come to us before they attack us,” he added.

Wayland loads the desktop slightly faster

no real significant difference in memory and battery consumption

On benchmarks that can use Wayland directory there is no significant difference between Mutter using Wayland or Xorg

On benchmarks forced to use XWayland Xorg is like 5 times more frames per second.

A fast and maintained fork of Nylas Mail – the best free email app for Mac, Linux, and Windows. Hi there! My name is Ben Gotow, and I’m one of the original authors of Nylas Mail. My company, Foundry 376, is re-launching Nylas Mail because I believe it can be—and should have been—the best new mail client in a decade.

Powered with 7th Generation Intel Core Processors, up to 32GB RAM and dual drive bays, the Spitfire can take whatever you can throw at it. And keep going. With a super-light all-aluminum chassis, and a killer 1080p IPS display, the Spitfire can run Manjaro at blazing speed.

Key features are:

7th Gen Intel® Core™ CPUs (i5-7200u or i7-7500u)

INTEL® HD GRAPHICS 610/620

Backlit Keyboard

Silver Aluminium Chassis

DDR4 Memory Support up to 32 GB of RAM

Ultra thin: just 17.8mm!

Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080

SuperFast SSDs (up to 500 GB)

SuperSpeed USB 3.0

HDMI Output Connection

Mini Display Port

1.0MP Webcam

Wireless Fitted as Standard

However, as I mentioned when talking about our new Ubuntu Shell theme, GDM, as being a system-wide component, will keep using our Ubuntu style with no easy way to change it. The theme name is indeed hardcoded in the Shell for good reasons (for instance, there is the fear that user themes, changing the css, may end up being outdated, and potentially can break the Shell and GDM, leaving the user with no UI at all). We were distro-patching this by changing gnome-shell.css by our ubuntu.css style. It would mean as well people switching to the vanilla session or GNOME classic had no way (apart from recompiling) to change the current GDM theme.

Hacking IoT Devices with Kali Linux

The BackTrack distribution originated from the merger of two formerly competing distributions which focused on penetration testing:

WHAX: a Slax-based Linux distribution developed by Mati Aharoni, a security consultant. Earlier versions of WHAX were called _Whoppix_[6] and were based on Knoppix.

Auditor Security Collection: a Live CD based on Knoppix developed by Max Moser which included over 300 tools organized in a user-friendly hierarchy.

The overlap with Auditor and WHAX in purpose and in collection of tools partly led to the merger. Note: BackTrack Linux is no longer being maintained. Please check www.kali.org

Kali Linux is an open source project that is maintained and funded by Offensive Security, a provider of world-class information security training and penetration testing services. In addition to Kali Linux, Offensive Security also maintains the Exploit Database and the free online course, Metasploit Unleashed.

We generate fresh Kali Linux image files every few months, which we make available for download. This page provides the links to download Kali Linux in its latest official release. For a release history, check our Kali Linux Releases page. Please note: You can find unofficial, untested weekly releases at http://cdimage.kali.org/kali-weekly/.

To discover the IP’s on an internal network, we will usually want to scan a range of IP addresses. In netdiscover, we can use the -r switch (for range) and then in CIDR notation provide it the network range we want it to scan. In the command below, we are asking netdiscover to find all the live hosts with IP addresses between 192.168.1.1 to 192.168.1.255. We do this by typing; netdiscover -r 192.168.1.0/24

OpenVAS is a framework of several services and tools offering a comprehensive and powerful vulnerability scanning and vulnerability management solution.