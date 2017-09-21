Equihax | TechSNAP 336
Posted on: September 12, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
Equifax got hacked, some top tips for staying safe & a debate over just who’s to blame for vulnerable open source software. Then Google’s breaking up with Symantec & we take a little time for Sysadmin 101, this time, ticketing systems.
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Show Notes:
The Equifax Breach: What You Should Know
Equifax blames open-source software for its record-breaking security breach
“An Apache spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday that it appeared Equifax had not applied patches for flaws discovered this year.”
Sysadmin 101: Ticketing
Chrome’s Plan to Distrust Symantec Certificates
Feedback
- Fake lawsuit phone call scam phone call
Round Up:
+Low-tech privacy breach earns Aetna lawsuit for revealing HIV patients