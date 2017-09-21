Stephen Bannon is threatening to blow up the Republican Party & holds little back in a new interview this week. We dig through the best bits. Then we tackle the growing speculation that Donald Trump has a mental condition, or possibly worse.

Plus a look at the NSA’s favorite loophole & the build up to reauthorizing Section 702, the latest breaking news in the Russian investigation, a packed Overtime & much more!

RSS Feeds:

Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes

Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes —

Links:

Question? Comments? Contact us here!