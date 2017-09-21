Bannon’s Establishment Blow | Unfilter 251
Posted on: September 14, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Stephen Bannon is threatening to blow up the Republican Party & holds little back in a new interview this week. We dig through the best bits. Then we tackle the growing speculation that Donald Trump has a mental condition, or possibly worse.
Plus a look at the NSA’s favorite loophole & the build up to reauthorizing Section 702, the latest breaking news in the Russian investigation, a packed Overtime & much more!
