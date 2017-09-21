Linux Action News 19
Posted on: September 17, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
Gnome users have something to celebrate, Purism and KDE are working together & Manjaro has some hardware.
Plus why we’re not too worried about BlueBourne, the fight for public money to fund public code & a new power tool for Firefox users.
Episode Links
- GNOME 3.26 — The GNOME Project is excited to announce the release of version 3.26, the latest version of GNOME 3. The new version is the result of six months’ hard work by the GNOME community, and comes packed with improvements and new features.
- GNOME 3.26 Release Notes — GNOME 3.26 no longer shows status icons in the bottom-left of the screen. This prevents the status icon tray from getting in the way and is expected to provide a better overall experience.
- Purism and KDE to Work Together — Having full access to Purism’s hardware platform is a dream for the KDE community.
- Relevant Email 1 — One of the open questions for the phone is still which UX we will use,
and Plasma Mobile would obviously be a perfect fit for this kind of
project, since KDE and Purism share the same values, the UI is already
done in large parts, and nothing would have to be developed from
scratch (especially the Kirigami controls are great!).
- Relevant Email 2 — To make clear our standpoint – both GNOME and KDE *will* be first class citizen on Librem5. So there is no favorite between two, but both are equal in this challenge.
- BlueBorne — The attack does not require the targeted device to be paired to the attacker’s device, or even to be set on discoverable mode.
- Public Money, Public Code — We want legislation requiring that publicly financed software developed for the public sector be made publicly available under a Free and Open Source Software licence. If it is public money, it should be public code as well.
- Multi-Account Containers extension for Firefox — The Firefox Multi-Account Containers extension lets you carve out a separate box for each of your online lives