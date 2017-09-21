No Love for Open Source | CR 274
Posted on: September 18, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
What’s really the root cause of open source developer burnout? Plus an honest chat about Electron’s bad parts & Mike finally reveals his master plan.
It’s a Coder quickie this week, with Mike back in Florida there is much to be done, including a little criticism of the iPhone X.
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
- Electron the Bad Parts
- React Patent Shenanigans maybe time to look at Vue.js?
- Why Open Source Devs Burnout
- Mike’s Master Plan
Apple Event
not sure the #iPhoneX makes a ton of sense and the #app dev hassle is just an added papercut. I’ll go #iphone8 https://t.co/qlam0cFxeq
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) September 18, 2017
- LTE Apple Watch for Devs
- iPhone X Design Concerns: Apple wants appmakers to avoid the notch when designing for iPhone X
- AR Oppurtunity Done Deal: Apple Confirms It Acquired Israeli 3D Sensor Company PrimeSense | h
- GitHub – olucurious/Awesome-ARKit: A curated list of awesome ARKit projects and resources. Feel free to contribute!