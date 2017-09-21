FCC’s Free Offsite Storage | TechSNAP 337
Posted on: September 19, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
That Equifax hack? So last week! This weeks vulnerability is BlueBorne, a new attack on just about every bluetooth capable device. We’ve got the details, and what you need to know to get patched. Plus some of our favorite overlooked shell commands & a breakdown of the ACLUs recent lawsuit to protect your rights at the border.
Show Notes:
ACLU & EFF SUE OVER WARRANTLESS PHONE AND LAPTOP SEARCHES AT U.S. BORDER
Some folks feel that biometic data is not covered by US 5th Amendment (the right to non-self-incrimination)
recent Reddit post YSK: Facial scans, iris scans, and your fingerprints are not protected by the fifth amendment and therefore not secure.
Regent University Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials – Don’t Talk to the Police
30 interesting commands for the Linux shell
Equifax is so last week. Everybody go home and take a shower and change your underwear, because… This week’s hair on fire emergency is now upon us, and we’re going to need you fresh, at your desk, for… Well, for all eternity, I guess
Feedback
re Episode 328 consider iRedMail
Round Up:
U.S. moves to ban Kaspersky software in federal agencies amid concerns of Russian espionage
Windows 0-day is exploited to install creepy Finspy malware (again)
wait…..I can just…make PDFs with whatever want show up on the FCC’s site? – also