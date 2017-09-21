That Equifax hack? So last week! This weeks vulnerability is BlueBorne, a new attack on just about every bluetooth capable device. We’ve got the details, and what you need to know to get patched. Plus some of our favorite overlooked shell commands & a breakdown of the ACLUs recent lawsuit to protect your rights at the border.

ACLU & EFF SUE OVER WARRANTLESS PHONE AND LAPTOP SEARCHES AT U.S. BORDER

30 interesting commands for the Linux shell

Equifax is so last week. Everybody go home and take a shower and change your underwear, because… This week’s hair on fire emergency is now upon us, and we’re going to need you fresh, at your desk, for… Well, for all eternity, I guess

