Open Source Is Hard | LUP 216
Posted on: September 26, 2017
Posted in: Featured, LINUX Unplugged, Video
It’s Wes & the Beard this week as we cover tons of stories. TopIcons is officially unmaintained, KDE launches the XFree kwin project in an attempt to rid themselves of XWayland, Synergy goes closed source, Microsoft & Canonical build a custom linux kernel & more!
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Show Notes:
Pre-Show
Follow Up / Catch Up
LineageOS Changelog #14 Brings Burn-in Protection and Changes
Google Extends Security Support for Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X Until November 2018
TING
#
Bad News for Users of TopIcons Plus, development has been put on a pause
“Spaceborne” Linux Supercomputer Starts Running In Space, Achieves 1 Teraflop Speed
Atari are launching a new gaming system, the ‘Ataribox’ and it runs Linux
DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean: SSD Cloud Server, VPS Server, Simple Cloud Hosting
Microsoft and Facebook just laid a 160-terabits-per-second cable 4,100 miles across the Atlantic
Microsoft Ignite: SQL Server 2017 for Linux goes live; or Windows, if you want | Ars Technica
The Realities of Being a FOSS Maintainer – Site Feedback – Caddy Community
Linux Academy
Start Your Engines – Firefox Quantum Lands in Beta, Developer Edition – The Mozilla Blog
Mozilla Adds Tracking Protection to Firefox for iOS, Focus Gets Multitasking