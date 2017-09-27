It’s Wes & the Beard this week as we cover tons of stories. TopIcons is officially unmaintained, KDE launches the XFree kwin project in an attempt to rid themselves of XWayland, Synergy goes closed source, Microsoft & Canonical build a custom linux kernel & more!

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

Show Notes:

Pre-Show

Follow Up / Catch Up

TING

#

DigitalOcean

Linux Academy

Support Jupiter Broadcasting on Patreon

Question? Comments? Contact us here!