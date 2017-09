“Here Comes Trouble” I must have heard that a million times working in IT. But at the Ubuntu Rally I really earned it. We arrive in New York City, and hit the ground running. We meetup with the Ubuntu crew, Ikey from Solus, Daniel Foré from elementary and others!

Then I sneak out and do the tourist thing, and take the vlog to Times Square, Grand Central Station, and all over the streets of NYC.