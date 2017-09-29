Reacting To React | CR 275
Posted on: September 29, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
While Chris is away Wes joins Mike to chat FOSS Burnout & the dark side of open source communities. Plus, we continue to react to React’s recent license change, debate about the Virtual DOM & explain why React Native’s license might be more important.
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Mike gets a new MacBook
Hoopla / Feedback
- Anton Shares A Video by Jacob Kaplan-Moss the Creator of Django on FOSS Burnout
- Mike’s not-so-great open source experience
Reacting to React
- Facebook Goes MIT
- Explaining React’s license
- Facebook won’t change React.js license despite Apache developer pain
- No license change (as yet) for [React Native](Facebook won’t change React.js license despite Apache developer pain)
What’s the point of a Virtual DOM?
The Real Benefits of the Virtual DOM in React.js
What React and the Virtual DOM give us, however, is a simpler way to think about updating the browser. This simplicity can free up significant mental resources and make optimizing the user interface easier. This is where the real benefits — both in performance and productivity — lie in React.
javascript – Why is React’s concept of Virtual DOM said to be more performant than dirty model checking? – Stack Overflow
- Exploring Vue.js
- Clojurescript and React