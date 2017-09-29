While Chris is away Wes joins Mike to chat FOSS Burnout & the dark side of open source communities. Plus, we continue to react to React’s recent license change, debate about the Virtual DOM & explain why React Native’s license might be more important.

— Show Notes: —

Mike gets a new MacBook

Hoopla / Feedback

Reacting to React

