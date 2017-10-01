Chris and Noah join from NYC in this compact episode! We cover the iPhone vulnerability, a popular tiny ball, snaps losing some weight & more!

+ (00:00:24) – A zero-day iPhone vulnerability strikes during the Ubuntu Rally

+ (00:08:25) – Chris meets New York and its tiny balls.

+ (00:34:12) – The Snap Diet

+ (00:43:00) – New York hotels don’t want you to commit suicide — at least, not on their property.

+ (00:55:10) – B&H is best.