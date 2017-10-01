Linux Action News 21

October 1, 2017

Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video

LAN-021

Atari has a Linux powered console, some brief Ubuntu updates & the biggest Kernel news in years.

Then we consider the recent smattering of opinion pieces on Microsoft’s commitment to Open Source.

Episode Links

