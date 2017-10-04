Linux Powered Party | Ask Noah 28
Posted on: October 2, 2017
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
In this episode we talk to Eric who runs a DJ business powered by Linux hardware. Noah shares how he became a DJ, exclusive interviews with community members from the Ubuntu Rally & of course your calls.
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- Elation Professional Hedge Hog 4 Series – 4 II HOG102 B&H Photo
- Screenly – Digital Signage for the Raspberry Pi
- QLC+ by Massimo Callegari
- Amazon.com: DMXking ultraDMX Micro USB DMX adapter/dongle: Musical Instruments
- Amazon.com: CHAUVET DJ SlimPAR 64 RGB LED Par Can Wash Light | LED Lighting: Musical Instruments
- Mixxx – Free MP3 DJ Mixing Software
- Voxtelesys: Your Trusted Business VoIP Service Provider
— Stay In Touch —
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!
Contact Noah
asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com
— Twitter —