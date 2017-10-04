Plus Jos Poortvliet & Frank Karlitschek join us to talk about NextCloud’s new End-to-end Encryption.

How does Ubuntu get built? Chris is back from the Ubuntu Rally in NYC and has a full report, some interviews & stories to share.

Greg KH will still be managing the Linux LTS releases. Beginning with the current Linux 4.4 LTS cycle will be extended for six years. Meanwhile, Linux 4.14 is the next LTS release currently being worked on that would then be supported until 2023.

The Workstation edition of Fedora 27 Beta features GNOME 3.26. In the new release, both the Display and Network configuration panels have been updated, along with the overall Settings panel appearance improvement. The system search now shows more results at once, including the system actions, and also the antiquated system tray has been removed to reduce visual clutter and confusion. The Topicons extension is available for use with any applications that have not yet updated.

The 2017 Seattle GNU/Linux Conference is scheduled for October 6th and 7th at Seattle Central College (Maps). 9am-5:30pm both days.

1701 Broadway Seattle, WA 98122

SeaGL is a grassroots technical conference dedicated to spreading awareness and knowledge about the GNU/Linux community and free/libre/open-source software/hardware. Our goal for SeaGL is to produce an event which is as enjoyable and informative for those who spend their days maintaining hundreds of servers as it is for a student who has only just started exploring technology options. SeaGL’s first year was 2013. The SeaGL web site is built with Jekyll and we use OSEM for event management. The cost of attendance is free. Attendee Registration will not require the use of non-free software. You may attend SeaGL without identifying yourself, and you are encouraged to do so to protect your privacy.

Chris and Angela will be at SeaGL Friday Oct 6th interviewing and meeting people in attendance. If you plan to come feel free to say hi and we’d love to see you wearing a JB shirt!

“The city will use MS Exchange. It will be used for mail and calendar, so Kolab will not be used anymore,” said the source, adding that the switch will take place in November.

Windows has been for many years the top desktop operating system, but the latest statistics provided by NetMarketShare for the month of September point to a trend that should at least make Microsoft a little bit worried about its dominance in this particular field.

Interviews of the Ubuntu Rally

Celebrating a year of elementary OS 0.4

Everything that we make is 100% open source and developed collaboratively by people from all over the world. Even if you’re not a programmer, you can get involved and make a difference.

Secrets of the Ubuntu Rally

In the Snapcraft room at the Ubuntu Rally today we have +Ubuntu, +elementary, +Microsoft Visual Studio, +The KDE Community, +Skype, +Fedora Project, .NET, Electron, MATE Desktop, +Node, ROS and +Snapcraft.

Chromium 60 now available as a snap, many thanks for testing feedback from the community! – 'snap install chromium' https://t.co/Pj0RDeGNxo pic.twitter.com/H5eocPttjJ — Snapcraft (@snapcraftio) October 3, 2017

Our brand new #Ubuntu Community Hub is now live! Join us to help inspire the next generation of Ubuntu Community! 🚀 https://t.co/YecnDMvSBe pic.twitter.com/FBbYauQpzC — Ubuntu (@ubuntu) October 3, 2017

Discussing @Canonical's @Ubuntu cloud product portfolio with our world class sales team, on the 34th floor of One World Trade Center. pic.twitter.com/8QV1q5yl8o — Dustin Kirkland (@dustinkirkland) October 3, 2017

Ubuntu king Mark Shuttleworth has bought a condo in Manhattan’s Superior Ink building for a record $31.5m, according to the New York Post.

