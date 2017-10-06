Bite of the AR Apple | CR 276
Wes joins Mike to chat all things Apple. We discuss the surprising implications of the iPhone X, including the challenges of its new special shape & the exciting possibilities of ARKit. Plus, we debate FaceID and APFS, check in on HomeKit & search for the right level of abstraction for UI development.
APFS
- Just what’s so great about APFS?
- Prepare for APFS in macOS High Sierra
- Apple is upgrading millions of iOS devices to a new modern file system today
iOS Dev X
Challenges of the iPhone X
Abstractions And Leaks
- Difficulties of multiple abstraction levels
- Apache Cordova
- Ionic Framework
- React Native
AR as the future of iOS Development
iPhone X and ARKit enable a revolutionary capability for robust face tracking in augmented reality apps. Using the TrueDepth camera, your app can detect the position, topology, and expression of the user’s face, all with high accuracy and in real time, making it easy to apply live selfie effects or use facial expressions to drive a 3D character.
- Expect some Halloween fun from Mike