Russiagate is Bogus | Unfilter 253
Posted on: October 4, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
After a much hyped press-conference that resulted in nothing new, your Unfilter show is forced to ask at what point what call this entire “Russia hacked the election” narrative totally bogus.
Plus how the DHS’ claim that Russia hacked 21 states is already been proven false, the unbelievable situation in Spain, the latest “Cyber threats” & much more!
— Show Notes —
Links
