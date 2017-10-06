Laying Internet Pipe | TechSNAP 339
Posted on: October 5, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
We cover the problematic implications of SESTA, the latest internet regulations proposed in the US, plus some PR troubles for CBS’s Showtime after cryptocoin mining software was found embedded in their webpage & Dan gets excited as we discuss why tape-powered backups are still important for many large organizations.
And of course your feedback, a fantastic round-up & so much more on this week’s episode of TechSNAP!
Show Notes:
Google Will Survive SESTA. Your Startup Might Not.
Requires unreliastic levels of censorship by platforms; not even the big players will be able to comply 100%
Proponents consider startups to be outliers, which “will be successfully prosecuted, civilly and criminally under this law”.
Proposed standards actually discourage platforms from filtering
Companies Look to an Old Technology to Protect Against New Threats
Tape is an old techology. It is also highly reliable and stable
Tape sales are increasing
Yep, backup to NAS is great, but do you have different versions of your data?
CBS’s Showtime caught mining crypto-coins in viewers’ web browsers
This isn’t about CBS. It’s about the potential for abuse by website owners
Code unlikely to be official sanctioned / added by CBS; mure more likely it was a malicious third party or insider.
The email address associated with the mining account is personal, not corporate
Ethical issues for content providers to figure out