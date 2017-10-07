Elixir of My Soul | CR 277
Posted on: October 7, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Wes is back to talk politics and Node.js. Plus, is it finally time to kill the Web? We discuss the purity of native development & the merits of the Web. Then Mike’s got some top IT automation tips for managers, we explore concurrency, distributed systems & Elixir’s secret sauce.
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla / Feedback
NodeJS Gets Forked Over
- Ayo.js: humans Before technology
- io.js
- Malice Ghoulpus on Twitter: “Repeated ToC violations by an authority figure went unaddressed. TSC members left. Node has been forked”
- Node.js forks again – this time it’s a war of words over anti-sex-pest codes of conduct • The Register
- When do personal beliefs collide with open source?
It’s Time to Kill the Web
- Native vs the Web
- The beauty of Cocoa
- Benefits of the Web to desktop Linux
- Pragmatism and Reagonomics
Mike’s IT Automation Tips
- Mike’s IT Automation Tips
- Buccaneer’s Podcast for IT Managers
- Importance of Automation
What’s the deal with Node?
- Technical merits of the platform
- Concurrency story
- Comparisons to Go and Ruby
Wes Talk’s Elixir
- Erlang and the BEAM VM
- The Actor Model and OTP
- WhatsApp’s secret weapon
- https://elixir-lang.org/
Elixir is a dynamic, functional language designed for building scalable and maintainable applications.
Elixir leverages the Erlang VM, known for running low-latency, distributed and fault-tolerant systems, while also being successfully used in web development and the embedded software domain.
To cope with failures, Elixir provides supervisors which describe how to restart parts of your system when things go awry, going back to a known initial state that is guaranteed to work.