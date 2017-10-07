Wes is back to talk politics and Node.js. Plus, is it finally time to kill the Web? We discuss the purity of native development & the merits of the Web. Then Mike’s got some top IT automation tips for managers, we explore concurrency, distributed systems & Elixir’s secret sauce.

— Show Notes: —

Hoopla / Feedback

NodeJS Gets Forked Over

It’s Time to Kill the Web

  • Native vs the Web
  • The beauty of Cocoa
  • Benefits of the Web to desktop Linux
  • Pragmatism and Reagonomics

Mike’s IT Automation Tips

What’s the deal with Node?

  • Technical merits of the platform
  • Concurrency story
  • Comparisons to Go and Ruby

Wes Talk’s Elixir

  • Erlang and the BEAM VM
  • The Actor Model and OTP
  • WhatsApp’s secret weapon
  • https://elixir-lang.org/

Elixir is a dynamic, functional language designed for building scalable and maintainable applications.

Elixir leverages the Erlang VM, known for running low-latency, distributed and fault-tolerant systems, while also being successfully used in web development and the embedded software domain.

To cope with failures, Elixir provides supervisors which describe how to restart parts of your system when things go awry, going back to a known initial state that is guaranteed to work.

