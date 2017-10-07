Wakey Bakey | User Error 29
Posted on: October 7, 2017
Angela joins the guys to give an in depth report on Jack in the Box’s new Wakey Bakey, an update on her Eero experience & 23AndMe. Plus we talk about the New York trip, Google’s latest announcements & more!
+ (00:00:06) – Society is ruined and everything is awful.
+ (00:05:42) – Chris and Angela talk about the each other’s surprising lack of life skills.
+ (00:13:02) – New York puts pressure on your wallet.
+ (00:19:05) – #AskError: what movie totally messed you up?
+ (00:27:27) – An Eero update.
+ (00:33:14) – Jack in the Box’s wakey bakey.
+ (00:37:20) – Chris talks Tribe, by Sebastian Junger.
+ (00:44:02) – Google Home Assistant updates & more.
+ (01:02:10) – #AskError: if you could put 10k hours into a skill, what would you learn?
+ (01:07:42) – Is Angela a tech whisperer?
+ (01:17:05) – Angela tries 23AndMe
Links
- Unmanned Aircraft Systems
- Ubuntu Rally in NYC | Ubuntu Insights
- Finally, a Whole Home WiFi System That Works
- Jack in the Box $3 Munchie Mash-Ups TV Commercial, ‘When the Days Turns to Night’
- Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging: Sebastian Junger: 9781455566389: Amazon.com: Books
- Here are all the new Home and Assistant-related features that Google announced at its October 4th event
- Google Home – Smart Speaker & Home Assistant – Google Store
- DNA Genetic Testing & Analysis – 23andMe