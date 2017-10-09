After a ninja dance though some “Coder Hoopla” Chris has a go at convincing Mike he might be missing the next big app goldmine.

We have tried VERY HARD to incent app devs. Paid money.. wrote apps 4 them.. but volume of users is too low for most companies to invest. ☹️ https://t.co/ePsySxR3LB — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017

Google says it will update the new generation Pixels for three years at a minimum. That is for both OS and security updates.

What actually happens in iOS 11 when you toggle your quick settings to “off” is that the phone will disconnect from Wi-Fi networks and some devices, but remain on for Apple services. Location Services is still enabled, Apple devices (like Apple Watch and Pencil) stay connected, and services such as Handoff and Instant Hotspot stay on.

Mike Misses the Boat on HomeKit, Chris Tries to Save Him

In June, Apple announced software-based authentication for HomeKit. Prior to that, it required hardware-based authentication whereby every company making HomeKit products had to include an Apple-approved authentication chip.

Along with several other new APIs for developers, Apple announced HomeKit in June 2014 which allows all home automation accessories/devices to work together in harmony with iOS. The new API will allow home automation developers to centralize all home automation without needing separate apps to access each device’s specific features. These devices include locks, lights, cameras, doors, thermostats, plugs, switches, and more.

Whether you’re a smart home enthusiast, app developer, or manufacturer, learn how to use HomeKit to create apps and accessories for the home.

Home Assistant is an open-source home automation platform running on Python 3. Track and control all devices at home and automate control. Perfect to run on a Raspberry Pi.