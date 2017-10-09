Ubuntu Rally Explained | Ask Noah 29
Posted on: October 9, 2017
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
Noah takes a deep dive into Mir Wayland, what Canonical is doing with Ubuntu & how other projects like Arch and Fedora play into it. Interviews with people from the rally & of course your calls.
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- Purism Phone
- Zoom H5N Recorder
- How To Install Snaps
- Zurmo CRM
- Invoice Ninja
- Interested in Hosted Zurmo?
- Vox Tel Sys
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard

