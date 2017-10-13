MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed | HD Vid Feed | HD Torrent Feed

Normally, most of an OCA’s content is served from disk, with only 10–20% of the most popular titles being served from memory (see our previous blog, Content Popularity for Open Connect for details). However, our early pre-NVMe prototypes were limited by disk bandwidth. So we set up a contrived experiment where we served only the very most popular content on a test server. This allowed all content to fit in RAM and therefore avoid the temporary disk bottleneck. Surprisingly, the performance actually dropped from being CPU limited at 40 Gbps to being CPU limited at only 22 Gbps!

The ultimate solution we came up with is what we call “Fake NUMA”. This approach takes advantage of the fact that there is one set of page queues per NUMA domain. All we had to do was to lie to the system and tell it that we have one Fake NUMA domain for every 2 CPUs. After we did this, our lock contention nearly disappeared and we were able to serve at 52 Gbps (limited by the PCIe Gen3 x8 slot) with substantial CPU idle time.

After we had newer prototype machines, with an Intel Xeon E5 2697v3 CPU, PCIe Gen3 x16 slots for 100GbE NIC, and more disk storage (4 NVMe or 44 SATA SSD drives), we hit another bottleneck, also related to a lock on a global list. We were stuck at around 60 Gbps on this new hardware, and we were constrained by pbufs.

Our first problem was that the list was too small. We were spending a lot of time waiting for pbufs. This was easily fixed by increasing the number of pbufs allocated at boot time by increasing the kern.nswbuf tunable. However, this update revealed the next problem, which was lock contention on the global pbuf mutex. To solve this, we changed the vnode pager (which handles paging to files, rather than the swap partition, and hence handles all sendfile() I/O) to use the normal kernel zone allocator. This change removed the lock contention, and boosted our performance into the 70 Gbps range.

As noted above, we make heavy use of the VM page queues, especially the inactive queue. Eventually, the system runs short of memory and these queues need to be scanned by the page daemon to free up memory. At full load, this was happening roughly twice per minute. When this happened, all NGINX processes would go to sleep in vm_wait() and the system would stop serving traffic while the pageout daemon worked to scan pages, often for several seconds. This problem is actually made progressively worse as one adds NUMA domains, because there is one pageout daemon per NUMA domain, but the page deficit that it is trying to clear is calculated globally. So if the vm pageout daemon decides to clean, say 1GB of memory and there are 16 domains, each of the 16 pageout daemons will individually attempt to clean 1GB of memory.

To solve this problem, we decided to proactively scan the VM page queues. In the sendfile path, when allocating a page for I/O, we run the pageout code several times per second on each VM domain. The pageout code is run in its lightest-weight mode in the context of one unlucky NGINX process. Other NGINX processes continue to run and serve traffic while this is happening, so we can avoid bursts of pager activity that blocks traffic serving. Proactive scanning allowed us to serve at roughly 80 Gbps on the prototype hardware.

Hans Petter Selasky, Mellanox’s 100GbE driver developer, came up with an innovative solution to our problem. Most modern NICs will supply an Receive Side Scaling (RSS) hash result to the host. RSS is a standard developed by Microsoft wherein TCP/IP traffic is hashed by source and destination IP address and/or TCP source and destination ports. The RSS hash result will almost always uniquely identify a TCP connection. Hans’ idea was that rather than just passing the packets to the LRO engine as they arrive from the network, we should hold the packets in a large batch, and then sort the batch of packets by RSS hash result (and original time of arrival, to keep them in order). After the packets are sorted, packets from the same connection are adjacent even when they arrive widely separated in time. Therefore, when the packets are passed to the FreeBSD LRO routine, it can aggregate them.

With this new LRO code, we were able to achieve an LRO aggregation rate of over 2 packets per aggregation, and were able to serve at well over 90 Gbps for the first time on our prototype hardware for mostly unencrypted traffic. So the job was done. Or was it? The next goal was to achieve 100 Gbps while serving only TLS-encrypted streams. By this point, we were using hardware which closely resembles today’s 100GbE flash storage-based OCAs: four NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 drives, 100GbE ethernet, Xeon E5v4 2697A CPU. With the improvements described in the Protecting Netflix Viewing Privacy at Scale blog entry, we were able to serve TLS-only traffic at roughly 58 Gbps.

In the lock contention problems we’d observed above, the cause of any increased CPU use was relatively apparent from normal system level tools like flame graphs, DTrace, or lockstat. The 58 Gbps limit was comparatively strange. As before, the CPU use would increase linearly as we approached the 58 Gbps limit, but then as we neared the limit, the CPU use would increase almost exponentially. Flame graphs just showed everything taking longer, with no apparent hotspots. We finally had a hunch that we were limited by our system’s memory bandwidth. We used the Intel® Performance Counter Monitor Tools to measure the memory bandwidth we were consuming at peak load. We then wrote a simple memory thrashing benchmark that used one thread per core to copy between large memory chunks that did not fit into cache. According to the PCM tools, this benchmark consumed the same amount of memory bandwidth as our OCA’s TLS-serving workload. So it was clear that we were memory limited. At this point, we became focused on reducing memory bandwidth usage. To assist with this, we began using the Intel VTune profiling tools to identify memory loads and stores, and to identify cache misses.

Because we are using sendfile() to serve data, encryption is done from the virtual memory page cache into connection-specific encryption buffers. This preserves the normal FreeBSD page cache in order to allow serving of hot data from memory to many connections. One of the first things that stood out to us was that the ISA-L encryption library was using half again as much memory bandwidth for memory reads as it was for memory writes. From looking at VTune profiling information, we saw that ISA-L was somehow reading both the source and destination buffers, rather than just writing to the destination buffer. We realized that this was because the AVX instructions used by ISA-L for encryption on our CPUs worked on 256-bit (32-byte) quantities, whereas the cache line size was 512-bits (64 bytes) — thus triggering the system to do read-modify-writes when data was written. The problem is that the the CPU will normally access the memory system in 64 byte cache line-sized chunks, reading an entire 64 bytes to access even just a single byte. After a quick email exchange with the ISA-L team, they provided us with a new version of the library that used non-temporal instructions when storing encryption results. Non-temporals bypass the cache, and allow the CPU direct access to memory. This meant that the CPU was no longer reading from the destination buffers, and so this increased our bandwidth from 58 Gbps to 65 Gbps.

At 100 Gbps, we’re moving about 12.5 GB/s of 4K pages through our system unencrypted. Adding encryption doubles that to 25 GB/s worth of 4K pages. That’s about 6.25 Million mbufs per second. When you add in the extra 2 mbufs used by the crypto code for TLS metadata at the beginning and end of each TLS record, that works out to another 1.6M mbufs/sec, for a total of about 8M mbufs/second. With roughly 2 cache line accesses per mbuf, that’s 128 bytes * 8M, which is 1 GB/s (8 Gbps) of data that is accessed at multiple layers of the stack (alloc, free, crypto, TCP, socket buffers, drivers, etc).

At this point, we’re able to serve 100% TLS traffic comfortably at 90 Gbps using the default FreeBSD TCP stack. However, the goalposts keep moving. We’ve found that when we use more advanced TCP algorithms, such as RACK and BBR, we are still a bit short of our goal. We have several ideas that we are currently pursuing, which range from optimizing the new TCP code to increasing the efficiency of LRO to trying to do encryption closer to the transfer of the data (either from the disk, or to the NIC) so as to take better advantage of Intel’s DDIO and save memory bandwidth.