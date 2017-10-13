Spy Tapes | TechSNAP 340
Posted on: October 12, 2017
We try our hand at spycraft with a set of espionage themed stories covering everything from the latest troubles at Kaspersky to the strategic implications of responsible disclosure at the NSA. Plus, a few more reasons to be careful with what you post on social media & a fascinating discussion of the ethics of running a data breach search service.
Show Notes:
The Ethics of Running a Data Breach Search Service
Is the NSA Doing More Harm Than Good in Not Disclosing Exploits?
Post a boarding pass on Facebook, get your account stolen
How Israel Caught Russian Hackers Scouring the World for U.S. Secrets
Feedback
New to FreeBSD – rc scripts see also Practical rc.d scripting in BSD & man rc.subr & man periodic & daemontools
Round Up:
On Oct 5 High Sierra update fixes bug which exposed the passwords of encrypted Apple File System See also the original post from Sep 27
U.S. lawmakers want to restrict internet surveillance on Americans
Using Binary Diffing to Discover Windows Kernel Memory Disclosure Bugs