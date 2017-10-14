Making Hillary Relevant Again | Unfilter 254
Posted on: October 12, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Recent national scandals and tragedies are conveniently giving Hillary Clinton a new platform for relevance. This episode we break down the insidious way this is being done.
Plus the Equifax breach has gotten worse, the sad truth about people like Harvey Weinstein, a very informative High Note & much more!
— Show Notes —
Links:
