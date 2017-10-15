This week, we talk about Alphabet putting internet balloons over Puerto Rico, Chris’ experiences with CBS All Access, a boatload of #AskError, a peek into Beard’s personal life & more!

+ (00:00:06) – Totally-Not-Google plants to put internet balloons over Puerto Rico.

+ (00:05:02) – Chris’s followup experiences with CBS All Access

+ (00:10:36) – #AskError: what’s really amazing when you think about it?

+ (00:16:34) – #AskError: what’s the most embarrassing thing you used to believe?

+ (00:21:18) – #AskError: what tech device would you give to someone in the past to change how tech develops, What’s the worst PEBKAC you’ve ever seen & more!

+ (00:47:10) – #AskError: What’s your biggest problem in life right now?