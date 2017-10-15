Very Open | User Error 30
Posted on: October 14, 2017
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
This week, we talk about Alphabet putting internet balloons over Puerto Rico, Chris’ experiences with CBS All Access, a boatload of #AskError, a peek into Beard’s personal life & more!
+ (00:00:06) – Totally-Not-Google plants to put internet balloons over Puerto Rico.
+ (00:05:02) – Chris’s followup experiences with CBS All Access
+ (00:10:36) – #AskError: what’s really amazing when you think about it?
+ (00:16:34) – #AskError: what’s the most embarrassing thing you used to believe?
+ (00:21:18) – #AskError: what tech device would you give to someone in the past to change how tech develops, What’s the worst PEBKAC you’ve ever seen & more!
+ (00:47:10) – #AskError: What’s your biggest problem in life right now?
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | iTunes Feed