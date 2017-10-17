Evolving Software Development | CR 279
Posted on: October 16, 2017
Kotlin seems to have a very strong future on Android & Mike and Chris debate the hype vs reality. Plus Mike review’s his new Galgo Pro.
Then the guys get rather excited by an astute breakdown of developer workflow breakdowns & what the next 20 years of software development methodologies might look like.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback / Hoopla
- Kotlin Expected to Overtake Java for Android Dev — Usage already double
- Milke’s Galago Pro Review
- Hacktoberfest from DO
- Why Agile Isn’t Working
Evolving Software Development Methodologies
- 20 Years Perspective
- Where Are We Now?
- Where Are We Going?